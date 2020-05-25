[Monitor] TV shipments in China drop below 10m

China, the world’s largest television market, has suffered a sharp drop in shipments in the first quarter upon the COVID-19 pandemic, data showed Monday.According to Omdia, around 9,387,600 TV sets were shipped to retailers in China, dropping below the 10 million mark for the first time in nine years.The decline rate in TV shipments was 23.6 percent for China, 13.6 percent for West Europe, 8.5 percent for North America and 8 percent for Asia.Chinese TV manufacturers largely depend on the domestic market rather than exports. While China suffered the most in the first quarter from the pandemic, industry watchers said other global exporters like Samsung and LG will feel the impact in the second quarter.