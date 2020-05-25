 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

US official renews calls for NK to abandon nukes after its party meeting on nuke deterrence

By Yonhap
Published : May 25, 2020 - 09:16       Updated : May 25, 2020 - 09:16
US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien (AP-Yonhap)
US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien (AP-Yonhap)

WASHINGTON -- US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien renewed calls Sunday for North Korea to give up its nuclear program if it wants to have a "great economy," after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a key party meeting to discuss bolstering nuclear deterrence.

In his first public appearance in about three weeks, Kim presided over a session of the Workers' Party's Central Military Commission to discuss "new policies for further increasing the nuclear war deterrence," the North's official Korean Central News Agency reported Sunday.

The North's first mention of "nuclear war deterrence" since early 2018 came amid an impasse in nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang, and its struggle to improve its economy crippled by global sanctions and a pandemic-driven plunge in trade with China.

"We've managed to avoid a conflict with North Korea over the last 3 1/2 years. The president has engaged in some excellent personal diplomacy with Kim Jong-un," O'Brien said in an interview with CBS News' "Face the Nation."

"But ultimately, the North Koreans, if they want to reenter the world, if they want to have a great economy, we hope they do, they are going to have to give up their nuclear program," the official added.

The security adviser also said the US will keep an eye on developments in what he calls a "very closed society" in North Korea.

"We are watching all of the things that are coming out of North Korea both from public open source but also from the intelligence community," he said. "We'll keep an eye on it, and we'll calibrate our response accordingly."

Some observers viewed the North's move to bolster the nuclear capability as an ominous sign that it could engage in provocative acts, such as the test of a submarine launched ballistic missile to pressure the US to make concessions in nuclear negotiations.

Nuclear talks have not been held between Washington and Pyongyang since working-level dialogue in Sweden in October.

It remains uncertain when the talks will resume, as the US administration focuses on battling the COVID-19 pandemic with President Donald Trump preparing for the November election. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114