(Big Hit Entertainment)

The music video of K-pop boy band BTS' "Fake Love" has drawn more than 700 million clicks on YouTube, the band's management agency said Sunday.



The lead track of BTS' 2018 release "Love Yourself: Tear" surpassed the 700 million mark at around 6 p.m., according to Big Hit Entertainment.



This is the group's third music video to hit this number of views on the global video-streaming site, after "DNA" and "Boy With Luv." (Yonhap)