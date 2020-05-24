 Back To Top
National

[Graphic News] Average monthly household spending W2.45m in 2019

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : May 25, 2020 - 10:01       Updated : May 25, 2020 - 10:01



South Korean households spent an average of 2.45 million won ($2,003) per month in 2019, data showed.

In 2018, South Korean households spent an average 2.53 million won, but an annual comparison may be inappropriate because Statistics Korea changed its method of compiling the data last year, the statistics agency said.

Expenditures on food and nonalcoholic beverages came to 333,000 won last year, accounting for 13.5 percent of the total, according to the data.

Expenditures by four-member households averaged 3.71 million won, while the figure for single-member households reached 1.42 million won. (Yonhap)





