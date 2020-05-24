 Back To Top
Business

Korea Post introduces parcel tape with missing children info

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : May 24, 2020 - 17:32       Updated : May 24, 2020 - 17:34
(Korea Post)
(Korea Post)

To help search for missing children, the Korea Post said Sunday that some of the parcel tape it provides for mail packages will bear information about missing children and QR codes linked to the National Police Agency.

The agency will start with tapes printed with photos and descriptions of 28 children. QR codes printed alongside the information will be useful if anyone wishes to make a report. It also links to a service where one can register fingerprints of their children in case of emergency.

The tape will be available at 22 designated post offices located in Seoul, starting Monday, in support of International Missing Children’s Day, Korea Post said.

The estimated number of parcels that will be sealed with the tape is around 620,000, according to the agency.

The campaign is being conducted in collaboration with the NPA, Hanjin Express and Cheil Worldwide.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
