Korean firms brace to bounce back from pandemic

Major South Korean companies have resumed operations at their overseas plants and are speeding up business normalization since suffering disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic.
This month, the nation’s two tech giants, Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics, restarted their production plants in India, which had been shut down due to the local government’s strictest containment measures. Now, they have resumed more than 90 percent of their global production bases that had been shut down.
The nation’s largest automakers, Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors, also reopened most of their overseas plants, including in the US, China, India, Russia, Turkey and Brazil, except for Kia’s Mexico plants.
Korean companies also began to dispatch their workers overseas to monitor the production and investment activities.
After China early this month allowed fast-track entries of businessmen from Korea, Samsung, LG and SK have dispatched their workers to factories in the country.
On Friday, around 300 semiconductor engineers of Samsung Electronics were sent to the Xian plant to pick up the expansion of the new line set to start mass production in the first half of next year. The plant is Samsung’s only overseas memory chip production base.
The company’s affilaites, Samsung Display, Samsung SDI and Samsung Electro-Mechanics, also sent 215 employees to Tianjin this month.
LG was the first group that sent its workers to China since the introduction of the fast-track entry.
On May 3, 240 LG Display and LG Chem workers left for Nanjing, China, on a chartered plane. LG Chem is expanding its battery plant in Nanjing with an investment of around $1 billion.
SK Innovation dispatched 120 engineers last week for a new battery plant in Yancheng, Jiangsu province. It is establishing a joint venture with China’s EVE Energy to build a battery plant with a capacity of 20-25 gigawatt-hours.
Alongside the resumption of production bases, major retail stores in Western countries are also resuming business.
Best Buy in the US, the top five sales outlets for Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics, plans to reopen up to 600 stores within this month. Best Buy is North America’s largest consumer electronics distribution network with more than 1,000 stores across the region. They have been closed since late March.
Media Markt, Germany’s largest consumer electronics retailer, has also resumed operations at major stores since early this month. Major European distribution channels, such as Dixon CarPhone, Media Expert and MediaMarktSaturn, have also lifted the closure of some stores.
As businesses cautiously return to normal, heads of large corporations, including Samsung, Lotte and SK, are seen coming to the fore to encourage business in the new normal.
“There is no future if you get caught up in the past or settle down in the present,” said Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong who visited the memory chip plant in Xian on May 17.
“In order to create a new growth engine, we must proactively prepare for the huge changes coming,” he said.
Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin returned to Seoul from Japan this month to strengthen on-site management.
“All of the group’s affiliates should continue to check domestic and foreign situations and review their business strategies,” Chairman Shin said. Lotte plans to announce its mid- to-long-term strategy at the value creation meeting in July.
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won has increased the number of video conferences since the pandemic.
“It’s time to abandon the attitude of ‘Let’s hang in there’ and set up a completely new safety net,” he said, launching an emergency response system for affiliates.
It is also speeding up its expansion into pharmaceutical and bio sector. SK Biopharm announced this month it has released a new drug for epilepsy in the US market.
