National

Memorial service held to mark 11th anniv. of ex-President Roh's death

By Yonhap
Published : May 23, 2020 - 13:55       Updated : May 23, 2020 - 16:59
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

SEOUL/GIMHAE -- South Korea held a commemorative event to mark the 11th anniversary of the death of former President Roh Moo-hyun on Saturday.

The ceremony, which took place at Bongha Village in the country’s southeastern city of Gimhae, Roh‘s hometown, brought key political figures, including ruling Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Hae-chan, former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon and Joo Ho-young, floor leader of the main opposition United Future Party.

The event used to be attended by thousands of mourners and supporters, but this year’s one was held in a smaller scale due to the coronavirus, according to its organizer, the Roh Moo-hyun Foundation.

On May 23, 2009, Roh jumped to his death from a cliff behind his retirement home amid a corruption probe by the prosecution into his family and aides.

As the country‘s 16th president from 2003 to 2008, the reformist leader is praised for his efforts to eliminate regional divisions and authoritarianism. (Yonhap)
