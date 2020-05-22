 Back To Top
National

Seoul suspends 'coin noraebang' to contain virus

By Yonhap
Published : May 22, 2020 - 17:41       Updated : May 22, 2020 - 17:41
In its latest effort to contain the new coronavirus, the Seoul city government on Friday ordered all coin-operated karaoke rooms in the city to suspend business ahead of the weekend.

Under the administrative order which has taken effect, 569 "coin noraebang" will be banned from hosting guests until further notice.

The city government said it plans to file compensation suits against businesses where infections occur. Those who visit such facilities and later test positive will also have to pay for medical treatment.

In a press release, the city government said it has issued the administrative order ahead of the weekend "given that coin noraebang are frequently visited by students and that infections have occurred at such facilities."

On Thursday, the city government of Incheon, west of Seoul, also ordered a two-week closure of such facilities after infections were reported.

A coin noraebang is a type of karaoke room where people pay per song using coins. (Yonhap)
