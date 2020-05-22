[Photo News] Buddhism-inspired lanterns light up Cheonggye Stream



Buddhism-themed traditional lanterns portraying fairies, lotus flowers, animals and Buddha are displayed to brighten up Cheonggye Stream in Seoul from Thursday to next Sunday.







Meanwhile, Buddhist groups in South Korea canceled a lantern procession this weekend to mark Buddha’s birthday amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. The procession had already been postponed, with the actual Buddhist holiday being on April 30.







Celebratory services, however, will be proceeded at temples across the country, keeping quarantine rules from the government.



