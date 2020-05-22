[Video] Night spots closed as virus spreads again



Just days after the nation eased social distancing guidance, young people took themselves to Seoul’s nightlife district. Youngsters -- mostly in their 20s and 30s -- lined up in single file at the front door of a club, waiting to get temperature checks.



Yet, there were no masks to be seen once inside.



The recent cluster of infections linked to Itaewon clubs has instigated a public outcry over the country’s youth culture. Entertainment venues in Shinchon and Hongdae, western Seoul, have also seen a spate of infections.



New cases reported over the past week equaled the number of infections recorded over the previous month. According to local health authorities, around 200 confirmed cases could be traced back to the Seoul nightspots.



The abrupt spike in COVID-19 cases comes after a lull in community transmission. Public facilities started to resume and high schools reopened on May 20.



Clubs, often frequented by youngsters, emerged as transmission routes of COVID-19. This has complicated tracking down new cases, raising concerns about a second wave of infections.



Going out is a personal choice. It’s natural to want to go out and enjoy some fresh air, but it’s crucial to adhere to broad principles. Please check out the video to see how the recent club cases are related to mass infections.







Video script and article by Park Jun-hee (junheeep97@heraldcorp.com) Video shot and edited by Park Subin (qlstnqkr1204@heraldcorp.com)