 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Japanese man arrested for violating self-isolation rules

By Yonhap
Published : May 21, 2020 - 19:41       Updated : May 21, 2020 - 20:42

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

A Japanese man has been arrested on charges of violating self-isolation rules during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Seodaemun Police Station in Seoul said Thursday that they've detained the 23-year-old man for allegedly going outside while under two-week self-isolation. He is the first foreign national to be arrested for breaking the quarantine rules currently being enforced in the country.

The man arrived in South Korea on April 2 and tested negative for COVID-19. He was ordered into two-week isolation, but police said he went outside on eight different days during that period.

Police said they caught the man outside his residence by studying surveillance camera footage and his credit card transaction records.

South Korea has come down hard on those who have breached self-isolation rules due to concerns that violations could cause community infections.

(Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114