[Weekender] Bracing for summer heat in times of COVID-19

(Yonhap)



Meteorologists around the globe forecast this summer will be the hottest in decades and South Korea is no exception. As a result, the summer kits and plans of Koreans are already changing.



To stem the spread of COVID-19, wearing face masks has become a part of “manners,” but people have started to complain about wearing them during the hot and humid summer season. Some people instead chose to buy masks made with mesh, cool fiber materials or artificial silk to stay cooler.



Demand for summer face masks has surged 865.3 percent from a month earlier, according to the latest data from the nation’s e-commerce platform operator WeMakePrice. Following the increased demand, the average price of a dental mask also rose from 578 won ($0.47) to 1,996 won, the data showed.



“Competition over summer masks is not yet tough like when we bought KF94 masks earlier this year, but the thinner masks have surely become more expensive than before. I had to secure about 300 dental masks in advance,” said Kim Young-jin, a 33-year-old who has prepared summer masks for his family members.



New types or modified versions of air conditioners are drawing attention in fear of the cooling system causing more infections indoors. Window air conditioners, which can be installed by users without contacting installation engineers, are one of the most popular summer electronic products, according to industry sources.



Wearing summer masks while using air conditioners is the first step, according to medical experts.



Dental masks don’t filter small particles as well as KF94 masks, but they can function similarly to KF80 masks when people fit them tightly over their noses and chins, said Chun Eun-mi, a professor at Ewha University Medical Center’s Respiratory Center.



Since dental masks are not as effective as KF94 masks, Chun urged people to put on facial masks properly and not to take them off, especially if wearing them for long periods in enclosed spaces. She also recommended wearing KF94 masks, if possible.



When it comes to using air conditioners or air circulators, it is necessary to open windows to ventilate the space. No matter where the cooling electronic products are located, their function is to cool the air, which then naturally sinks. Any virus-bearing particles they draw in get re-emitted in cooler air, which sinks back down to where the occupants of the room are.



“If you really need to turn on air-conditioning devices, I recommend turning them on during the afternoon between noon to 2 p.m. and open windows as much as possible. The cooling efficiency may reduce that way, but it can create a safer environment.”





