[Herald Interview] Ocado Solutions in talks with retailers to enter Korea

Ocado Solutions CEO Luke Jensen (Ocado Solutions)



British grocery e-commerce service provider Ocado Solutions is in talks with major grocery retailers in South Korea to present its advanced automation system, according to its chief executive.



Recognizing how Korea has well-developed online consumer habits, it is an exciting market to introduce the Ocado Smart Platform specialized in grocery business, CEO Luke Jensen told The Korea Herald in an exclusive interview.



“We are discussing with various players in the (Korean) market, to determine who to work with and develop the right partnerships,” Jensen said in a video call on Tuesday.



Ocado Solutions is the technology arm of UK-based Ocado Group, an online-only grocery retail giant, launched in 2000.



Showing rapid growth in the recent years, Ocado is often compared to leading retailer Tesco in the UK and to US’ Amazon, particularly in terms of its technological advancements in the retail field.



In 2019, Ocado Retail, now a joint venture between Ocado Group and Marks & Spencer posted revenue of 1.4 billion pounds ($1.70 billion), a 10 percent increase on-year. Ocado Solutions’ revenue reached 583 million pounds.



With its focus on cutting supply chain costs, the company has over the past decades developed an automated end-to-end supply chain that reduces both costs and time to a groundbreaking level, he explained.





Ocado Erith Customer Fulfillment Center in Erith, UK (Ocado Solutions)