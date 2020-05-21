Kansong Art Museum to auction two state-designated treasures, first in its 82-year history

Treasure No. 284, “Gilt-bronze Standing Buddha” (K-Auction)
Kansong Art Museum -- a private museum in Korea that has collected valuable artifacts since the Japanese colonial era -- has put two state-designated treasures up for auction.
The Buddhist sculptures are the first items to be sold by the museum in its 82-year history. It is also a rare occasion in the auction market that state-designated cultural treasures are being traded.
Founded in 1938 as the first private museum in Korea, Kansong Art Museum in Seoul, has been regarded as a point of cultural pride in Korea.
The museum began as Kansong Chun Hyung-pil (1906-1962), a wealthy merchant, collected valuable artifacts during the Japanese colonial era, with the aim to stop them being taken out of the country after Korea lost its sovereignty.
The museum began to suffer from financial difficulties after it was inherited by the founder’s descendants. The museum is currently run by director Chun In-keon, a grandson of Kansong. He assumed the post after Kansong’s eldest son Chun Sung-woo died in 2018.
Owning nearly 5,000 artifacts including 12 National Treasures, it has a highly regarded antique art collection with emphasis on paintings and porcelain, according to the museum. The two treasures -- Treasure No. 284, Gilt-bronze Standing Buddha and Treasure No. 285, Gilt-bronze Standing Bodhisattva -- are from the sixth and seventh centuries.
“It was a hard decision for the museum to put up our valuable artifacts for auction,” an official from the museum told The Korea Herald Thursday on condition of anonymity. “The financial issue has been a chronic problem after the founder Kansong died in 1962. We cannot discuss the details of the finances because it is a family issue. But the recent issue of inheritance taxes on the artifacts fueled the decision.”
The museum chose an auction instead of private sales in order to find an owner who could preserve the treasures better than the museum.
“We offered a condition to the auction firm to consider national museums first before private entities, if possible,” the official said.
The museum also signaled that two other Buddhist sculptures could be put on auction at a later date.
Selling the two treasures at the auction is a tragedy for the art industry, as Kansong Art Museum has been a symbolic organization that secured artifacts against the hands of the Japanese colonialists during the colonial period. “It is sad that we are losing part of history of Kansong Art Museum,” a person in the cultural heritage industry told The Korea Herald, declining to be named.
Treasure No. 285, “Gilt-bronze Standing Bodhisattva” (K-Auction)
It is a rare occasion for an auction house to put a designated cultural heritage on the bidding block. Because the law bans the sale of designated cultural heritage overseas, however, the sale will be made only to Koreans for the two treasures, according to K-Auction. The two treasures will come out to auction on May 27.
“It is our third or fourth time selling a designated cultural heritage since 2005,” said Son Yee-chan, a PR official from K-Auction. “Although we are expecting the bidding to start at 1.5 billion won for each treasure, which is subject to change, we are not sure at what price they will be sold. It depends on the collector to evaluate the value of the artifacts.
“But the fact that the treasures were owned by the Kansong Art Museum will be reflected in the sales price. Because for ancient art collection, previous ownership is a key factor in valuation,” Son added.
“We cannot intervene in private museums selling their cultural properties in an auction,” said Ban Ji-yeon, an official from Cultural Heritage Administration.
The government official also explained about tax exemption benefits that the Kansong Art and Culture Foundation can gain.
“Under the current law, the art museum does not have to pay the inheritance tax for the two treasures,” she said.
Kansong Art Museum is currently closed due to remodeling of the museum and the construction of a new storage facility. The construction of the new storage with 4.4 billion won worth government funds will begin this year, according to the museum.
The government is financially aiding private museums to build storage facilities for state-designated cultural property, such as national treasures, if they cannot afford it. It also offers financial support to private museums if the need for artifact restoration is discovered through an inspection conducted every five years.
However, the financial aid provided is much less the amount requested by private museums. Over the past three years, private museums have asked for 237 billion won ($204 million) on average each year for repair expenditures and storage construction, but only one-third of the amount was funded, 70.5 billion won on average, according to the Cultural Heritage Administration.
