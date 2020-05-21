Kansong Art Museum to auction two state-designated treasures, first in its 82-year history

Treasure No. 284, “Gilt-bronze Standing Buddha” (K-Auction)

Kansong Art Museum -- a private museum in Korea that has collected valuable artifacts since the Japanese colonial era -- has put two state-designated treasures up for auction.



The Buddhist sculptures are the first items to be sold by the museum in its 82-year history. It is also a rare occasion in the auction market that state-designated cultural treasures are being traded.



Founded in 1938 as the first private museum in Korea, Kansong Art Museum in Seoul, has been regarded as a point of cultural pride in Korea.



The museum began as Kansong Chun Hyung-pil (1906-1962), a wealthy merchant, collected valuable artifacts during the Japanese colonial era, with the aim to stop them being taken out of the country after Korea lost its sovereignty.



The museum began to suffer from financial difficulties after it was inherited by the founder’s descendants. The museum is currently run by director Chun In-keon, a grandson of Kansong. He assumed the post after Kansong’s eldest son Chun Sung-woo died in 2018.



Owning nearly 5,000 artifacts including 12 National Treasures, it has a highly regarded antique art collection with emphasis on paintings and porcelain, according to the museum. The two treasures -- Treasure No. 284, Gilt-bronze Standing Buddha and Treasure No. 285, Gilt-bronze Standing Bodhisattva -- are from the sixth and seventh centuries.



“It was a hard decision for the museum to put up our valuable artifacts for auction,” an official from the museum told The Korea Herald Thursday on condition of anonymity. “The financial issue has been a chronic problem after the founder Kansong died in 1962. We cannot discuss the details of the finances because it is a family issue. But the recent issue of inheritance taxes on the artifacts fueled the decision.”



The museum chose an auction instead of private sales in order to find an owner who could preserve the treasures better than the museum.



“We offered a condition to the auction firm to consider national museums first before private entities, if possible,” the official said.



The museum also signaled that two other Buddhist sculptures could be put on auction at a later date.



Selling the two treasures at the auction is a tragedy for the art industry, as Kansong Art Museum has been a symbolic organization that secured artifacts against the hands of the Japanese colonialists during the colonial period. “It is sad that we are losing part of history of Kansong Art Museum,” a person in the cultural heritage industry told The Korea Herald, declining to be named.





Treasure No. 285, “Gilt-bronze Standing Bodhisattva” (K-Auction)