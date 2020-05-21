Actor-turned-director debuts with ‘Me and Me’

“Me and Me” actor Cho Jin-woong (left) and director Jung Jin-young attend a press conference Thursday. (Acemaker Movie Works)



An established actor of 33-year career, Jung Jin-young has gone behind the cameras for the first time to direct the film “Me and Me.”



Set for release on June 18, the movie revolves around a detective named Hyeong-gu who finds everything he knew about himself had disappeared, as he was investigating a mysterious fire accident that took the lives of a married couple. Veteran actor Cho Jin-woong takes on the role of the detective.



On Thursday, Jung and Cho held a press conference to promote the movie. The event was livestreamed online due to the ongoing concerns against the COVID-19 spread.



According to Jung, although he started his career as an actor in his early twenties, it was directing that he had originally dreamed of since he was 17 years old.



“It was a dream that had faded out, which I had sort of given up on. As I watched directors around me make their own films, I felt more and more that I would not be able to do the job, because it requires too vast spectrum of roles and responsibility over many people. It was only around four years ago that I started to think about making films in a way that I could manage, and I’ve achieved my high school dream at the age of 57,” Jung said.



While the movie’s Korean title can be roughly translated to “The Disappeared Time,” the rookie director says the film delves into questions about existence and life that he had pondered about for a long time.



“I wanted to talk about matters such as what life is and what significance my existence held, and I wanted to tell the story in an entertaining way. There are many humorous parts in the film. It’s a little different from the existing narratives we have been familiar with,” the director said.







“Me and Me” poster (Acemaker Movie Works)