 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Samsung to break ground for 2nd EVU line in Pyeongtaek

Announcement comes after TSMC’s decision to construct foundry factory in US

By Song Su-hyun
Published : May 21, 2020 - 11:38       Updated : May 21, 2020 - 13:25
Samsung Electronics’ Pyeongtaek campus (Samsung Electronics)
Samsung Electronics’ Pyeongtaek campus (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics is preparing to construct another cutting-edge foundry manufacturing line in South Korea, taking one step closer to achieving its goal of becoming the No. 1 system-on-chip business by 2030.

The tech giant on Thursday announced it will break ground for the second extreme ultraviolet foundry line in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, this month, with a schedule to start operating the new line in the second half of next year.

Samsung is expected to pour around 10 trillion won ($8.1 billion) for the Pyeongtaek EUV line, according to industry sources.

The company completed the first EVU line, dubbed V1, in Hwaseong in the same province in February, and has been churning out chipsets used for mobile devices, high-performance computing and artificial intelligence on behalf of global customers like Intel, Qualcomm and Baidu.

When President Moon Jae-in visited the construction site for the V1 line last year to announce the government’s vision for the system-on-chip industry, Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong had revealed the chipmaker’s plan to build another EUV line in Pyeongtaek.

While the Hwaseong V1 line is currently dedicated to manufacturing customized chips on 7-nanometer process, the new Pyeongtaek line will be used for 5-nm process and below.

“The company will expand the volume of chips manufactured on 5-nm process and below in order to respond to the growing demand for EUV-based chips,” said Jeong Eun-seung, president of Samsung’s foundry business.

The company also said it will continue hiring more engineers dedicated to the foundry business.

Samsung is aggressively increasing investments in the foundry business in a bid to catch up with Taiwan’s TSMC.

The announcement followed TSMC’s decision to construct a foundry factory in the United States. The Taiwanese company will be establishing a 5-nm process-based line in Arizona.

Whether Samsung will expand its manufacturing facility in Austin in order to keep the rival under check remains to be seen.

According to TrendForce, Samsung’s share in the foundry market stood at 15.9 percent in the first quarter, due to declining demand triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak.

TSMC maintained the top spot with a 54.1 percent share during the same period.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114