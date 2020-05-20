S. Korea, U.K. vice defense chiefs vow cooperation against coronavirus

South Korean Vice Defense Minister Park Jae-min held phone talks with his British counterpart Wednesday and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in dealing with the coronavirus, the defense ministry said.During the conversation with Annabel Goldie, a life peer and minister of state at the British defense ministry, Park shared South Korea's experience in stemming the spread of COVID-19 in its initial stages and explained the military's active contribution to containing the virus."Minister of State Goldie said South Korea's success in dealing with COVID-19 provides a role model highly valued by countries around the world including the UK," the ministry said.The two sides agreed on the need for global cooperation and solidarity and to maintain close cooperation as "non-traditional threats such as COVID-19 cannot be solved by the efforts of one country."Baroness Goldie also expressed her gratitude to the South Korean government for sending masks to British veterans who served in the 1950-53 Korean War. (Yonhap)