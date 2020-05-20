[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Walk with a King



“Walk with a King” is a guided tour held every Saturday evening from late spring to fall. The 100-minute tour, limited to 100 people at a time, starts from Gyeonggijeon Shrine in Jeonju Hanok Village in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province.

Admission must be arranged in advance by calling (063) 232-9938. The tour, slated to take place from June 6 to Oct. 31, is open to visitors of all ages.

Call the travel hotline at (02) 1330 for help in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.





Everland Rose Garden Festival





Amusement park Everland in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, opened up its 20,000-square-meter rose garden for the annual Everland Rose Garden Festival.

The rose festival, launched in 1985, opens every May featuring roses and other varieties of flowers. After enjoying the rides at the park, visitors can take a walk in the rose garden and take photographs. The festival continues until June 14.

For more information in Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese, visit





Changdeokgung Palace Moonlight Tour

Changdeokgung in central Seoul will begin its popular tour program Changdeokgung Palace Moonlight Tour this month.

The night tour program offers a unique opportunity to witness and experience the beauty of a traditional Korean palace at night. A guide leads the tour with an extensive explanation on the palace’s history.

Admission is 30,000 won per person. Tours run from May 21 to June 14 and are open to visitors of elementary school age and above.

For more information in Korean or English, visit www.chf.or.kr. To make reservations, call (02) 1566-1369 or book tickets online at Auction Ticket. Up to two tickets can be booked at one time.





Ulsan Whale Festival





The Ulsan Whale Festival runs June 12-14 in the Jangsaengpo Whale Special Culture Zone in Ulsan.

The annual event, organized by the Whale Cultural Foundation, allows visitors to board on a whale-watching cruise ship, visit the Jangsaengpo Whale Life Experience Museum, or experience other whale-related activities.

For more information in Korean, visit www.ulsanwhale.com. Call the travel hotline at (02) 1330 for help in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.





“Welcome to Joseon” Variety Festival

