 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Special forces' planned training in US canceled due to coronavirus

By Yonhap
Published : May 20, 2020 - 16:36       Updated : May 20, 2020 - 16:36
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Planned training by a group of special forces troops in the United States has been called off due to the new coronavirus, a military source said Wednesday.

About 30 members of the Army's Special Warfare Command were originally scheduled to visit the US military's Fort Irwin National Training Center for combined training this month, but the plan has been canceled.

It is the latest in a series of combined training exercises between South Korea and foreign troops that have been postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Army's earlier plan to send some 50 service members to the US in March to observe local training has also been put off at the request of the US military.

The two countries are reportedly in talks over the possibility of holding the postponed training in October, but uncertainties linger depending on how the coronavirus situation unfolds, officials said.

On Wednesday, South Korea reported 32 cases of the new virus, raising the nation's total caseload to 11,110. The number of infections reported in barracks stood at 51. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114