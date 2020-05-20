 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

LG Group chief apologizes over fatal accidents at LG Chem facilities

By Yonhap
Published : May 20, 2020 - 14:52       Updated : May 20, 2020 - 15:06
(LG Group-Yonhap)
(LG Group-Yonhap)

LG Group Chairman Koo Gwang-mo on Wednesday apologized over recent deadly accidents at facilities of LG Chem Ltd. and vowed to come up with measures to prevent such tragedies.

"I expressed deep condolences and consolation to victims and their families," Koo said at LG Chem's plant in Seosan, around 120 kilometers south of Seoul. He also said he is deeply sorry for causing concern to many people.

A fire at LG Chem's catalyst lab had killed one worker and injured two others the day before.

The 42-year-old, who leads South Korea's fourth-largest conglomerate, asked CEOs of LG affiliates to assume heavy responsibility and come up with fundamental measures to ensure safety accidents do not reoccur.

"A company collapses in a moment when it fails to handle risks regarding a safe work environment and product quality," he said.

"CEOs must step up to put safe working environments as a priority and come up with comprehensive measures."

LG Chem is reeling from a gas leak at its plant in India on May 7, which killed 12 people and sickened more than 1,000. (Yonhap)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114