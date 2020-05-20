 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

S. Korea sees 2010 sanctions on N. Korea as no hindrance to inter-Korean exchange

By Yonhap
Published : May 20, 2020 - 11:32       Updated : May 20, 2020 - 11:33
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

A set of sanctions slapped on North Korea over its deadly sinking of a South Korean warship in 2010 has since been softened and no longer poses any obstacle to inter-Korean exchanges, the unification ministry said Wednesday.

Ministry spokesman Yoh Sang-key made the remark as South Korea marked the 10th anniversary of the sweeping sanctions that the South imposed on the North after the communist nation sank the South Korean warship Cheonan and killed 46 sailors.

"Previous governments have taken a flexible approach and allowed exceptions (in implementation of the sanctions)," Yoh Sang-key, the ministry's spokesperson, told a regular press briefing. "A large part of the sanctions has virtually lost its effect."

"Accordingly, our government does not see those May 24 Measures as a hindrance to our push for exchange and cooperation with the North," he added. "The government will continue to make efforts to expand space in inter-Korean relations and establish genuine peace on the Korean Peninsula."

The sanctions, known as the May 24 Measures, were regarded as a hurdle for inter-Korean exchanges, though many of the restrictions were already in multiple global sanctions led by the United States.

The Moon Jae-in government has recently pushed to expand cross-border cooperation as part of efforts to advance inter-Korean ties amid a stalemate in denuclearization talks.

Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul also earlier said that the government is mulling various "practical" ways to move forward the stalled inter Korean relations by bolstering exchange and cooperation in areas not subject to sanctions.

The North, however, has not responded to South Korea's offers for any cross-border cooperation since its no-deal summit with the US in February last year. Pyongyang has also complained about Seoul dragging its feet in seeking major cooperation for fear of violating US-led global sanctions. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114