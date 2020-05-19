IFA 2020 to physically take place, minus public access

IFA Executive Director Jens Heithecker

The COVID-19 pandemic has clipped wings of many global conferences in the first half of 2020, but not IFA 2020.



Unlike many other exhibitions that have opted to continue this year's event in an online format, the 2020 Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin will push through as a real-life event from Sept. 3 through 5 at the usual location of Messe Berlin exhibition hall.



IFA Executive Director Jens Heithecker, at the online global press conference conducted on Tuesday, said that this year's IFA will focus on two things -- sharpening the annual tech show's core identity and ensuring everyone's safety.



IFA 2020 has been cleared to take place under stringent healthcare guidelines and there will be protocols tailored to the current situation, Heithecker said.



This means the world's biggest showcase of cutting edge technologies and innovative home appliances will not be open to the public this year.



The invitation-only IFA 2020 has a headcount limit of 5,000, with 800 assigned for journalists who are asked to be the eyes and ears for the public.



"The coronavirus has changed the world. We don't know the new normal yet, but the old normal is gone," said Heithecker.



"After lockdown there will be a lot of pent-up demand. New products have to be presented by the time of Black Friday, Singles Day, Cyber Monday, Christmas and Chinese New Year," Heithecker said.



“After all the event cancellations during the past months, our industry urgently needs a platform where it can showcase its innovation, so that it can recover and rebound. The recovery of our industry starts here at IFA Berlin.”



While virtual events were useful, they were “missing the immediacy, hands-on experience and human connections that make events like IFA Berlin so incredibly useful” Heithecker said.







