New NCT 127 single packs a ‘Punch’

NCT 127 pulled zero punches with its new single, another powerful anthem that stays true to the group’s dynamic nature.



"Punch," released Tuesday evening, has been featured on “#127 Neo Zone: The Final Round,” the repackage album of the group’s second full-length album.



Also being promoted as the album’s lead track, “Punch” is a fierce urban soul hip-hop track that overflows with powerful synths, throbbing bass and industrial beats.



