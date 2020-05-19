 Back To Top
Entertainment

BTS producer Bang Si-hyuk named executive producer of K-pop reality TV

By Yonhap
Published : May 19, 2020 - 17:46       Updated : May 19, 2020 - 17:46
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Bang Si-hyuk, the chief producer for K-pop sensation BTS, will serve as executive producer in the upcoming reality TV show "I-Land," his company, Big Hit Entertainment, announced Tuesday.

The new show airs on cable music network Mnet starting June 26.

Bang will play a key role in unearthing and discovering fresh idol hopefuls and developing them into K-pop stars, the company said.

The reality show is the first joint project between Mnet and Big Hit after the two established a joint venture, Belif Lab, in March of last year.

The TV program will combine the K-pop-focused production expertise of Mnet with the music producing experience of Big Hit and feature tales of competition and partnership among K-pop star wannabes, according to Mnet.

In January, Bang was included in the 2020 Billboard Power List, joining the likes of Universal Music Group Chairman Lucian Grainge, Sony Music Group Chairman Rob Stringer and Spotify founder Daniel Ek. (Yonhap)
