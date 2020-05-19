Jeonju film fest announces 8 films in international competition

The 21st Jeonju International Film Festival poster (Jeonju IFF)
Jeonju International Film Festival organizers announced that eight films will compete in the international competition category this year, during an online press conference streamed Monday on Naver’s V Live channel.
All eight films are either first or second films by rising directors with unique visions and styles.
The lineup of finalists include the first feature-length title from Chinese director Gao Ming “Damp Season” and Uruguayan director Alex Piperno’s surrealistic fantasy film “Window Boy Would Also Like to Have a Submarine.” While Argentine-born Clarisa Navas’ “One in a Thousand,” among the finalists, tells the love story between two girls in a ghetto area, “Adam” by Moroccan filmmaker Maryam Touzani expands on the friendship of two single mothers. Two films combining features of fiction and documentary -- Spanish filmmaker Luis Lopez Carrasco’s “The Year of the Discovery” and Portuguese director Catarina Vasconcelos’ “The Metamorphosis of Birds” -- along with Belgian director Zoe Wittock’s first feature-length drama “Jumbo” and Japanese director Nakao Hiromichi’s self-reflection film “Obake” are also on the list.
The eight films will be screened during the festival period from May 28 to June 6, along with the 11 titles in the Korean Competition, 25 titles in the Korean Competition for Shorts and three films of the Jeonju Cinema Project -- Jeonju IFF’s signature category featuring experimental films produced with Jeonju IFF funding.
Meanwhile, the organizing committee of the Jeonju IFF previously announced this year’s festival would be scaled down, with most of the event held behind closed doors and held online, due to COVID-19 pandemic. The online screenings will be held on an OTT platform only inside South Korea, with payment required for individual films, a public relations official from the Jeonju IFF said. More details on the online screenings will be announced on Thursday.
The committee is also planning offline screening of the key titles June 9 - Sept. 20 at theaters in the Jeonju area.
By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com
)