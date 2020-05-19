[Herald Interview] ‘Seoul should focus on national objective in post-pandemic, US-China spat’

For long, Seoul’s position has been tricky amid the great-power contest between Washington and Beijing.
South Korea has preferred balancing between its longtime security ally, the US, and top trading partner China, through hedging, or arguably avoid taking sides. That way, it was relatively in good terms with both superpowers.
But that could change. With the coronavirus pandemic fueling an already bad tug-of-war between the world’s two largest economies, Korea could be pressured to pick a side, said Kang Seon-jou, professor of trade and economic studies at the Korea National Diplomatic Academy.
“With the US-China rivalry expected to intensify, Korea could be forced to choose between the two in the post-pandemic era,” Kang told The Korea Herald in an interview last week. “In this environment, Korea needs to consider what its national objective is, which requires a national consensus. That is, how Korea should seek to proceed in the future. And when the US and China present different kinds of envisioned international order, Korea should decide based on the order that is a better fit to its objective.”
Seoul could also think of alternatives, if its national objective doesn't necessarily requires taking one side. “It could be banding together with other nations, such as European countries, Australia and Canada,” said Kang. “Seoul needs a diplomatic system, that could relieve some pressure of having to choose.”
According to Kang, Seoul’s balancing conundrum won’t disappear as both US and China will continue to play influential roles in the post-pandemic international order. This holds true even when the two key powers are both criticized for their leadership shortfalls in handling the global crisis, while playing the blame game over the origin of the coronavirus outbreak.
“Both countries were hit hard by the coronavirus, but the US and China are major economic and military powers. That could not easily vanish,” the professor said. “The two will continue to fiercely compete for power and influence.”
But who comes out on top when the dust settles will largely depend on two aspects, she said.
“The first is which country can contain the virus itself and emerge from the outbreak fast and well. The second is who one can manage economic fallout and normalize sooner,” she said, adding that’s one of the reasons why both US and China are racing to discover coronavirus vaccine first.
“A vaccine discovery is the key because it is viewed as an end to pandemic, that could ensure citizens and businesses to return back to economic activities without concern. The country that develops a vaccine first will claim geopolitical dominance and restore its lost leadership and influence,” she said.
Domestically, a vaccine victory is much-needed for US President Donald Trump, who is accused of mishandling the coronavirus outbreak with just months to go for the presidential election in November.
It’s not only the US and China, but countries around the world are also shoveling huge sums and competing in the search for a vaccine, when it requires international coordination more than ever.
This lack of an “international response to the global crisis” has been a particular problem for this coronavirus pandemic, she stressed.
“The COVID-19 spread crosses borders and almost every country is suffering. But the response to it, has been, unfortunately, ‘each country on its own,’” she said.
In the past global crisis, it was the US that sat at the head of the table directing coordinated global efforts since the end of the World War II in 1945. As the chief architect of the postwar liberal international order, it has not only found and largely led the multilateral world, but also contributed its own soil and funds to sustain.
“But now, the US, especially with Trump’s ‘America First’ policy, has no interest in leading the global initiative,” said Kang. “It costs a lot of money to maintain that leadership. With the US’ waning capacity to contribute especially since the 2008 financial crisis, and many believing globalization has hurt its middle class, the country lost incentive to manage the order it created,” she said. “Meanwhile, China is stepping up to fill the void left by America’s retreat.”
Could this mean the demise of globalization and multilateralism, as many are concerned, and revival of “walled cities” which Henry Kissinger, former US secretary of state, called an anachronism?
While the pandemic laid bare the painful downside to the world of open market and open borders, Kang believes it won’t be the decline of globalization, but more of transformation.
“It’s true that we are in a globalization crisis. But the countries can’t just switch from globalization to deglobalization overnight,” she said. “There will be adjustment to the process.”
Even before the pandemic, US’ decoupling from China was already on the move as the trade war between the two superpowers has intensified. But with coronavirus crippling the global supply chains, other countries and multinational firms have witnessed the need to restructure and diversify away from China.
But unraveling more than two decades of economic interaction that benefited the countries and companies is not simple, she stressed.
“The companies have to calculate on their own, whether it is beneficial to remain in China and handle the risk, or decide to return to their home country, or perhaps find another country,” she said. “The decision to enter China may have been easier, but deciding to leave and forgo what the country has to offer, is not simple.”
“Korea also needs to make a decision,” she said. “Will it bring back some or all of the economic presence from overseas. And if so, how much and in which industry will it restructure the supply chain,” she said.
But during every crisis, there is an opportunity, and even COVID-19 could have a silver lining for Korea.
“Korea has received accolades from around the world for its systematic quarantine efforts to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak,” she said. “With its elevated status, there is an opportunity for Korea to play a crucial role in shaping the global order.”
While it will take a while for the global economy to recover to the levels prior to the pandemic, and contain the virus entirely, there will be movements under the surface, or perhaps back-door diplomacy, on establishing a new global order.
She urged Korea to step up its game to secure a seat at the table deciding that order, unlike the previous time in 1945 when it didn’t have sovereignty and voice on the global stage.
