Samsung Biologics’ 3rd plant gets business continuity certificate

Samsung Biologics CEO Kim Tae-han (left), BSI Korea lead auditor Song Kyung-soo (center) and the British Embassy’s Economic and Prosperity Counselor Mark Buttigieg pose with the ISO22301 certificate on Tuesday at Samsung Biologics headquarters in Songdo, Incheon. (Samsung Biologics)
Samsung Biologics, the world’s largest contract development and contract manufacturing organization for biologics drugs, said Tuesday that its third plant complies with international standards for business continuity management systems.
The plant is certified for compliance with ISO22301, a global standard set by the British Standard Institution, meaning the company’s business operations would experience minimal disruptions in the event of an accident or natural disaster.
Samsung Biologics had already acquired ISO22301 certification in April 2018 for individual features of its first and second plants. The additional accreditation covers its third plant, which began commercial operation in October 2018, as well as its bio-safety testing service lab and its small contract manufacturing organization manufacturing line.
Samsung Biologics’ third plant is the world’s largest single plant that has the throughput of 180,000 liters of biologics drug. It is equipped with N-1 perfusion technology, which can dramatically expedite the production rate.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
)