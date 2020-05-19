ECCK shares industrial concerns with FTC head

FTC Chairperson Joh Sung-wook (ECCK)

The European business community in Korea shared their opinions with the nation’s antitrust watchdog head on industrial issues and the business environment here, the organization representing their interests here said Tuesday.



The European Chamber of Commerce in Korea said it hosted a breakfast meeting with Fair Trade Commission Chairperson Joh Sung-wook, which was attended by around 50 representatives of member companies and European embassies.



European business leaders, including Dirk Lukat, vice chairperson of the ECCK and CEO of Schenker Korea, conveyed operational business concerns to the FTC and shared opinions on various industrial issues, according to the chamber.



Joh delivered a keynote speech on the FTC’s policy directions in the post-COVID19 era. She shared the agency’s vision, which focuses on tackling unfair practices, promoting co-prosperity ecology, alleviating the burdens of firms and establishing fair and innovative spirit in new industries.



“For the Korean economy to smoothly recover from this period of uncertainties, a fair and vibrant market ecosystem must be the basis,” Lukat said in his welcome speech.



“The power to overcome the crisis comes from the value of fairness and win-win cooperation.”



Established in 2012, ECCK represents the European business community in Korea, consisting of 350 active member companies with 50,000 employees.



