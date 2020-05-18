[Herald Review] NCT 127’s ‘Beyond Live’ was unexpectedly intimate

NCT 127 surrounded by fans (Screenshot captured from V Live)

The long-awaited “Beyond Live” concert of NCT 127 finally happened Sunday, and they certainly didn’t disappoint.



Facing the release of their repackaged second full-length album on Tuesday, the nine-piece group performed the lead tracks “Punch” and “Make Your Day,” two days before their official release. They also sang “Boom,” a track from their second full-length album for the first time on stage.



In keeping with the band’s full name, Neo Culture Technology, the group also introduced a new technological feature called “Multi-cam.” While the main camera showed the group’s performance, additional cameras were installed and provided a close-up shots of each member. It gives the viewers more energy, as they can click each members’ cameras and see their performance closer in detail rather than relying on the camera director to hone in on their favorite member.



The AR visual effects were impressive, too. The stage for “Punch” created an illusion of members dancing in an elevated boxing ring, while the walls displayed a continuous highway through a vast desert during the “Highway to Heaven” performance. For the finale, the group brought out the big guns as a huge dragon swirled above them and shot up into the sky as they performed their latest hit, “Kick It.”



Throughout the concert of about two hours, the band performed a total of 13 songs with “Cherry Bomb” as an opening act. Between the songs, members shared their thoughts about their first online concert and read fans’ comments on Naver’s V Live. Member Johnny also gave his first performance as a DJ while members Mark, Yuta and Taeyong engaged in a dance battle.





Multi-cam effect (Screenshot captured from V Live)