Heavy rain advisory issued for eastern Seoul

(Yonhap)
Heavy rain advisory was issued for easterrn Seoul on Monday, as a pack of dense clouds are advancing over the country.
The Korean Meteorological Administration issued the downpour alert, the first this year, at 4 p.m. for some nearby regions of the country’s capital.
The administration said that high-impact rain clouds from the west have started bringing more than 40 millimeters of rain accompanied by thunderstorm in the capital, Gyeonggi Province and South Chungcheong Province. The agency said the clouds are advancing at 45 kilometers per hour and will pour heavy rain in North Chuncheong, Gangwon, North and South Jeolla Provinces as well.
The KMA advised those in the affected regions to take extra steps in protecting their facilities. The administration added that hail could fall in some areas in the middle region and North Gyeongsang Province later in the day.
By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com
)