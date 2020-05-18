Posco expands support for young adults leaving child shelter

Posco 1% Foundation’s Do Dream poster (Posco)
Posco, South Korea’s largest steelmaker said Monday it will expand support for young adults who leave child shelters when they turn 18, to stand on their own feet.
Posco’s charity group Posco 1% Foundation has been running “Do Dream” program since 2018, which provides financial aid to the young adults to assist them to build a foundation for self-support. In the past two years, the company said 40 people have benefited from the program.
Starting from this year, Posco said it will increase the number of aid recipients from the annual 20 to 35, and also provide career training and mentoring.
Under the Do Dream program, one recipient can receive up to 10 million won ($8,130) as support fund, which includes 5 million won for career education, 3 million won for living expenses and 1 million won, when the person finds employment, the company said.
The company said it also launched a new program to select outstanding participants to offer overseas travel experience, from this year.
Application for this year’s Do Dream program is open from May 11 to 27 on Posco 1% Foundation’s website and a Korean child support association, Adongbokji.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)