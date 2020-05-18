 Back To Top
National

Northwestern University Korean Alumni Association supports Korean children amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Kim Tae-eun
Published : May 18, 2020 - 16:40       Updated : May 18, 2020 - 16:48
Jincheon Community Children’s Center in Jincheon, North Chungcheong Province, received in-kind donations by Northwestern University Korean Alumni Association on Saturday. (Jincheon Community Children's Center)
The Northwestern University Korean Alumni Association on Saturday donated food and face masks to Jincheon Community Children's Center in Jincheon, North Chungcheong Province, in efforts to support children amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Northwestern University Korean Alumni Association on Saturday donated food and face masks to Jincheon Community Children’s Center in Jincheon, North Chungcheong Province, in efforts to support children amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The children’s center received prepackaged boxes of food, including nonperishable items such as pasta and masks donated by Cei Chung, CEO of Noodle Lover and alumnus of Northwestern University.

“Our association in Korea remains steadfast in its commitment to helping the underprivileged in Korean society through activities that strengthen our alumni network while also serving the community,” said Jason Shin, president of the association and managing partner of VIG Partners. “In these challenging times, we seek to do our part so we can emerge from this pandemic stronger and more resilient as one.”

Many notable alumni of the prestigious university located in Evanston, Illinois, are active leaders across diverse industries in South Korea, including the head of Financial Supervisory Service Suk-Heun Yoon, Chairman of KIDB Young-Soo Oh and former Chairman of Korea Federation Banks Yung-Ku Ha.

By Kim Tae-eun (kimt17@heraldcorp.com)
