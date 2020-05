(HHI)



FRIGATE DEPARTS WITH MASKS -- The Philippine Navy’s latest 2,600-ton frigate, the Jose Rizal, recently built by Hyundai Heavy Industries, set sail for the Philippines on Monday carrying masks and other quarantine supplies. Hyundai Heavy shipped 20,000 masks, 180 bottles of disinfectant, 2,000 bottles of hand sanitizer and 300 packs of sanitizing wipes to the Philippines out of gratitude for its participation in the Korean War.