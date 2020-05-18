 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

SsangYong Motors’ business survival doubtful: auditor

Automaker will not appeal, vows to focus on improving financial health

By Kim Da-sol
Published : May 18, 2020 - 14:04       Updated : May 18, 2020 - 14:04

SsangYong Motors, one of South Korea’s five major automakers, has been refused by its financial auditor to deliver an opinion on its ability to survive, after posting swelling losses for the 13th consecutive quarter last week.

But an official from the carmaker told The Korea Herald that it does not plan to appeal the decision, given that it was based on its latest quarterly report, not an annual report, and does not require appealing to prevent delisting.

According to the automaker’s financial regulator KPMG Samjong Accounting Corp., SsangYong Motors’ current liabilities that are due to be repaid within a year have surpassed the current assets which can be cashed, by 589.8 billion won ($478 million).

“Such a situation (makes us) question the company’s ability to survive,” KPMG said in the SsangYong Motors’ first quarter earnings report released on Friday. 

“If SsangYong Motors cannot continue to survive, it may also fail to repay debt through its normal business operations. As a result of uncertainties, the automaker’s financial report does not include revisions for assets and debt amount,” KPMG Samjong said, refusing to deliver an opinion on SsangYong Motors’ financial results. 

It is the first time for SsangYong Motors to receive “no opinion” on its financial results from an auditor since 2009, when the automaker filed for court receivership over deteriorating fiscal health. Then, the company was owned by China’s Shanghai Automotive Industry Corp.

“We plan to focus on improving our fiscal health in the next quarter. Since (KPMG Samjong’s) opinion was not on the annual earnings, we are not required to appeal, in which case we will be given an extra year to improve financial health before delisting,” said a SsangYong Motors official. 

From January to March, the automaker’s net loss expanded to 193.5 billion won over economic impact due to COVID-19 outbreak. Its operating loss came at 98.6 billion won. 

Despite continued losses, SsangYong Motors’ largest shareholder Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra scrapped a 230-billion-won infusion plan last month, but decided to inject an emergency fund of 40 billion won. 

The company said M&M has funded 20 billion won earlier this month, while another 20 billion won will be given by the end of this month. SsangYong Motors has to pay back with annual interest of 3 percent.

The automaker’s short-term debt that should be repaid within a year stands at 390 billion won, as of end-March. 

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114