National

South Korea counts 15 new COVID-19 patients

By Kim Bo-gyung
Published : May 18, 2020 - 11:53       Updated : May 18, 2020 - 11:56
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea’s daily count of new coronavirus cases stayed below 20 for the third day in a row on Monday, as the outbreak from Seoul’s party district of Itaewon seems to have been contained, health authorities said.

The accumulated number of infections here reached 11,065, up 15 from the previous day, as of Monday, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

One patient succumbed to the virus, putting the death toll at 263.

Of the new cases, 10 were imported and five were from community transmission, with health authorities reiterating the need for vigilance as yet undetected cases could trigger community spread.

Five cases of community transmission were reported in Gyeonggi Province, North Chungcheong Province and Daegu, while Seoul reported no new cases.

The number of those released from isolation upon making full recoveries increased by 16 to 9,904, the KCDC said.

By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)
