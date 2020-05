Five kestrels, designated as South Korean natural treasure No. 323, were born in a nest built inside a flower pot on an apartment balcony in Jinju, South Gyeongsang Province.







It was March 20 when the chicks’ parents settled on the balcony. The resident of the apartment made a bigger nest out of cardboard for his little guests to have enough space to brood five eggs.







The five chicks were all born healthy and are now getting ready to fly on their own.