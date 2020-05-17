[Monitor] Growing telemedicine market

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for telemedicine services is on the rise, urging governments to relax related regulations.The market value for the global telemedicine market has been continuously growing from $18.1 billion in 2015 to $30.5 billion as of 2019. The market is forecast to expand to $35.5 billion this year and to $41.2 billion next year, according to data by market researcher Statista.South Korea has been a country that strictly regulates telemedicine, but the government has recently changed its stance by announcing a plan to boost the non-face-to-face sector as part of a Korean version of a New Deal program.