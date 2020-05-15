 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

South Korea reports 27 new coronavirus cases

By Park Han-na
Published : May 15, 2020 - 11:07       Updated : May 15, 2020 - 11:24
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea reported 27 new cases of coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 11,018, according to the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday.

The death toll remained at 260 as the country saw no additional death from the respiratory virus. The fatality rate stood at 2.36 percent.

The trend of domestic infections outnumbering imported ones continued largely due to ongoing aggressive tests on people who have been to Seoul’s Itaewon, the country’s new virus hotbed, and on those who had come into a close contact with them. 

Of the 27 new confirmed cases, 17 were traced to clubs and bars in popular nightlife spot Itaewon, bringing the total tally to 148.  

By region, Seoul continued to report the highest number with 14, followed by its surrounding Incheon with five. Gyeonggi Province and Deagu saw three infections each. South Jeolla Province and border checkpoint reported one each.

Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said Friday thorough compliance with sanitation rules in daily life coupled with immediate voluntary reporting of suspected COVID-19 case will eventually lead the country to victory in this prolonged battle.

Having COVID-19 patients below 1,000 level signifies that the country has embarked on a phase that its health care system can operate in more stable manner.

To prepare for potential virus resurgence, the government will map out measures for early detection of the virus at facilities for high-risk groups such as nursing homes and mental hospitals, which were hit hard by the virus in a time of rampant community transmission in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province in March, Park added.

By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114