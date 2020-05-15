South Korea reports 27 new coronavirus cases

(Yonhap)
South Korea reported 27 new cases of coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 11,018, according to the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday.
The death toll remained at 260 as the country saw no additional death from the respiratory virus. The fatality rate stood at 2.36 percent.
The trend of domestic infections outnumbering imported ones continued largely due to ongoing aggressive tests on people who have been to Seoul’s Itaewon, the country’s new virus hotbed, and on those who had come into a close contact with them.
Of the 27 new confirmed cases, 17 were traced to clubs and bars in popular nightlife spot Itaewon, bringing the total tally to 148.
By region, Seoul continued to report the highest number with 14, followed by its surrounding Incheon with five. Gyeonggi Province and Deagu saw three infections each. South Jeolla Province and border checkpoint reported one each.
Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said Friday thorough compliance with sanitation rules in daily life coupled with immediate voluntary reporting of suspected COVID-19 case will eventually lead the country to victory in this prolonged battle.
Having COVID-19 patients below 1,000 level signifies that the country has embarked on a phase that its health care system can operate in more stable manner.
To prepare for potential virus resurgence, the government will map out measures for early detection of the virus at facilities for high-risk groups such as nursing homes and mental hospitals, which were hit hard by the virus in a time of rampant community transmission in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province in March, Park added.
