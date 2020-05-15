Moon vows efforts to beef up remote learning system

(Yonhap)



President Moon Jae-in pledged every effort Friday to support teachers nationwide who are busy providing students with online classes amid the continued spread of the coronavirus.



In his Teachers' Day message, the president pointed out that an infection crisis can occur again even after the ongoing pandemic is brought under control.



"(The government) will develop the remote learning system and information-communication infrastructure," he wrote on his social media.



He said the government will enable all schools across the country to offer online learning using "edu-tech" and seek ways to reduce teachers' administrative work.



Moon stressed South Korea's rapid development of its democracy and economy is an accomplishment made together by "all teachers and students on this land."



Millions of elementary and secondary school students here are taking online classes instead of going to schools that remain closed due to COVID-19. (Yonhap)







