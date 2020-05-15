 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Moon vows efforts to beef up remote learning system

By Yonhap
Published : May 15, 2020 - 09:31       Updated : May 15, 2020 - 09:31
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in pledged every effort Friday to support teachers nationwide who are busy providing students with online classes amid the continued spread of the coronavirus.

In his Teachers' Day message, the president pointed out that an infection crisis can occur again even after the ongoing pandemic is brought under control.

"(The government) will develop the remote learning system and information-communication infrastructure," he wrote on his social media.

He said the government will enable all schools across the country to offer online learning using "edu-tech" and seek ways to reduce teachers' administrative work.

Moon stressed South Korea's rapid development of its democracy and economy is an accomplishment made together by "all teachers and students on this land."

Millions of elementary and secondary school students here are taking online classes instead of going to schools that remain closed due to COVID-19. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114