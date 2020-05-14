 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Main opposition agrees to merge with sister party

By Yonhap
Published : May 14, 2020 - 20:05       Updated : May 14, 2020 - 20:05


Rep. Joo Ho-young (R), floor leader of the main opposition United Future Party (UFP), shakes hands with Rep. Won Yoo-chul, chief of the UFP's sister Korea Future Party, during a press conference on their merger at the National Assembly in Seoul on May 14, 2020. (Yonhap)
Rep. Joo Ho-young (R), floor leader of the main opposition United Future Party (UFP), shakes hands with Rep. Won Yoo-chul, chief of the UFP's sister Korea Future Party, during a press conference on their merger at the National Assembly in Seoul on May 14, 2020. (Yonhap)

The main opposition United Future Party (UFP) on Thursday agreed to merge with its affiliated party, which was created to seek proportional representation (PR) seats in last month's parliamentary elections.

Members of the UFP established the Korea Future Party (KFP) in the runup to the April 15 elections, which were conducted under new rules designed to give minor parties better chances to win PR seats.

UFP floor leader Rep. Joo Ho-young and KFP chief Rep. Won Yoo-chul said they agreed to push for a merger as soon as possible and launch an organization to complete the merger.

The merger will raise the main opposition's seats in the 300-seat parliament to 103 from 84.

The ruling Democratic Party and its affiliate party also completed their merger Wednesday. They won a combined 177 seats in last month's elections. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114