[Weekender] Tightrope walk between hair regrowth and side effects

The power people associate with lush hair is perhaps most palpable in the biblical story of Samson and Delilah. Samson, a man of formidable strength, is weakened after Delilah crops his hair -- the source of his strength.



Abundant hair is a sign of youthfulness, health and vivacity. It is often associated with good looks, and many men who begin to lose it go to great lengths to reverse the course of balding.



Currently, as far as pills go, there are more than 200 generic versions of finasteride and over 90 copy drugs of dutasteride in South Korea.



Finasteride and dutasteride are the two most popularly used drugs within a class called 5-alpha-reductase inhibitors, which alleviate male pattern hair loss.



The original finasteride from Merck, also called MSD, is traded as Propecia. GSK’s original dutasteride is known by the name Avodart.



The two drugs are acknowledged in the industry to have the most efficacy in preventing balding, but they also share the side effects of reduced libido and erectile dysfunction. There is also an increased risk of high-grade prostate cancer in men treated with finasteride and dutasteride, according to the US Food and Drug Administration.



Pregnant women are advised not to even touch the drugs, due to concerns about genital abnormalities in male fetuses.



Is hair really worth risking virility? Many men sure seem to believe so.



According to health data aggregator Ubist, total finasteride revenue in Korea in 2019 came up to 87.3 billion won ($71 million), with MSD’s Propecia accounting for nearly half of that figure at 44.3 billion won.



Revenue for JW Pharmaceutical, Hanmi Pharmaceutical and Daewoong Pharmaceutical’s finasteride generics accounted for 9.9 billion won, 3.8 billion won and 2 billion won, respectively.



Dutasteride products, on the other hand, yielded a total of 12.7 billion won, of which the original Avodart accounted for 10 billion won.



In the total male hair loss treatment market, finasteride drugs made up 87 percent and dutasteride 13 percent.







