Postponed to next year due to pandemic, Gwangju Biennale will feature feminism, new venue

A poster for the 13th Gwangju Biennale, “Minds Rising, Spirits Tuning” (Gwangju Biennale Foundation)



The 13th Gwangju Biennale -- which was postponed to February 2021 -- will be held across Gwangju, including the town of Yangnim, a historic place that is witness to the city’s modern history, for the first time, and will feature feminism, which has emerged as one of the most important themes around the world.



The art event will be held from Feb. 26 to May 9 next year with the theme, “Minds Rising, Spirits Tuning,” pushed back from September this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The venues include the Gwangju Biennale Exhibition Hall, Gwangju National Museum, Gwangju Theater -- the oldest existing theater in Korea -- and Yangnim, where volunteer civilian troops battled against their Japanese colonial rulers.



Details on the artworks, however, remain undisclosed to the public due to the change in opening date.



“The international artists who visited Gwangju in January planned to visit the city again in May as a follow-up to set up their artworks, but we had to hold off the schedule as COVID-19 persists,” Kim Sun-jung, president of the Gwangju Biennale Foundation, said on Thursday at a press conference at Dalgaebi Conference House in Jung-gu, central Seoul.



The two co-directors, Natasha Ginwala and Defne Ayas, who are based in Sri Lanka and Germany, respectively, participated in the press conference via video call. Regarding the COVID-19 era, the two directors said imagination is what suffers the most for the artists.



A press conference on the 13th Gwangju Biennale was held Thursday at Dalgaebi Conference House in Jung-gu,central Seoul, through a video meeting with two co-artistic directors, Defne Ayas and Natasha Ginwala. (Park Yuna/The Korea Herald)