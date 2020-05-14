 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Life&Style

[Eye Plus] National Museum of Korea: where story of 700,000 years begins

By Kim Da-sol
Published : May 16, 2020 - 16:01       Updated : May 16, 2020 - 16:01

The National Museum of Korea, located in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul, is home to the country’s heritage dating back 700,000 years.


From the prehistory and ancient history gallery to the medieval and early modern history gallery located on the first floor, calligraphy and painting gallery and donations gallery on the second floor, sculpture and crafts gallery and world art gallery on the third floor, the building is filled with around 330,000 relics.


In the main hallway stands the stone Gyeongcheonsa Pagoda, which was built in 1348. It was designated as National Treasure of Korea No. 86 in 1962.


One can also find the gilt-bronze Maitreya in Meditation. The gilt-bronze statue depicts Maitreya, the future Buddha, in a semiseated contemplative pose. Also referred to as the Contemplative Bodhisattva, the statue is National Treasure of Korea No. 83. 


Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the museum currently limits the number of visitors to 300 each hour. Those who make online reservations can enter the museum. 


Written by Kim Da-sol
Photographed by Park Hyun-koo
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114