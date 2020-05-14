[Eye Plus] National Museum of Korea: where story of 700,000 years begins



The National Museum of Korea, located in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul, is home to the country’s heritage dating back 700,000 years.







From the prehistory and ancient history gallery to the medieval and early modern history gallery located on the first floor, calligraphy and painting gallery and donations gallery on the second floor, sculpture and crafts gallery and world art gallery on the third floor, the building is filled with around 330,000 relics.







In the main hallway stands the stone Gyeongcheonsa Pagoda, which was built in 1348. It was designated as National Treasure of Korea No. 86 in 1962.







One can also find the gilt-bronze Maitreya in Meditation. The gilt-bronze statue depicts Maitreya, the future Buddha, in a semiseated contemplative pose. Also referred to as the Contemplative Bodhisattva, the statue is National Treasure of Korea No. 83.







Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the museum currently limits the number of visitors to 300 each hour. Those who make online reservations can enter the museum.







Written by Kim Da-sol

Photographed by Park Hyun-koo