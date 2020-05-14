At-home beauty solutions encroach on professional beauticians‘ turf

Nail art products such as gel nail stickers come in a variety of colors and designs. (Park Yuna/The Korea Herald)



The last time Jang, a 28-year-old translator in Seoul, had her hair permed was early this year. After the country was hit hard by COVID-19, she had to put off visiting a hair salon for a treatment that would prolong her perm. Searching online, she found an electric hair cap that claimed to provide hair treatment effects.



“I have been reluctant to visit a hair salon because it was near a place where a COVID-19 patient had visited according to information provided by Seoul Metropolitan Government,” said Jang. “Then I happened to see on the internet the electric hair cap. I was suspicious about its effectiveness. It looks weird and I was unfamiliar with such a device. But it turned out to be OK and I think I will use it as an alternative (to hair salon treatments) for a while.”



Jang joins a legion of people who have become self-sufficient in beauty treatments they used to outsource to professionals, as the fear of COVID-19 infection keeps people at home. Terms such as “corona home beauty” or “corona self-care” have spread quickly through online communities over the past three months.



The nail salons that usually enjoy a peak season ahead of summer were particularly hit hard with a sharp decrease in customers.



“We do wear a face mask, but it seems people are still reluctant to get nails done because the customer and the manicurist have to sit opposite each other in close distance,” said an owner of a nail salon in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, who declined to be named. “The number of regular customers has decreased at our shop, especially those who have children.”



While people shun visits to beauty salons, the increased desire for self-care has led to an increase in the demand for beauty devices or self-care products such as electric hair caps, LED light therapy face masks and nail products.





LG Electronics’ beauty brand LG Pra.’s collection of home beauty devices includes an ultrasonic cleaner and LED face mask.(LG Electronics)