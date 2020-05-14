Bio Korea 2020 goes online amid pandemic

Virtual exhibition space of Bio Korea 2020 (Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)

The annual Bio Korea International Convention will take place online for the first time this year, in an innovative approach that involves virtual reality exhibition pavilion and remote business meetings.



“Instead of calling off the global gathering for the opportunity to share the latest medical and pharmaceutical endeavors, we have decided to jump over the spatial limitations by taking the event online,” said Kwon Deok-cheol, president of Korea Health Industry Development Institute.



“South Korea is the stronghold of information and communications technology, and the first country to launch 5G services,” Kwon said, explaining the idea behind taking the conference online.



Starting next year, the event will run both offline and online, said Kwon.





Kwon Deok-cheol, president of Korea Health Industry Development Institute (Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)





To balance the event, what had been a three-day offline event will now be weeklong. Firms can join at one-fourth the cost of an offline fair.



The webpage will run 24 hours so that participating firms from around the globe can freely access the contents in their time zones. Contents will be accessible in Korean and English.



The most striking feature of this online exhibition is the 360-degrees virtual reality pavilion where the user can roam freely as if in a first-person-shooter game.



“Try not to get lost,” said Eom Bo-young, the director general at the bureau of Health Industry Promotion, emphasizing the vastness of the online space, much larger than the Coex exhibition hall, where the conference usually takes place.



“In the future, we may update the program to allow for users to see each other once they log in, and talk to each other if they come across their avatars,” Eom suggested.





Eom Bo-young, director general at the KHIDI bureau of Health Industry Promotion (Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)