[Monitor] Mobile carriers fare relatively well in Q1 despite pandemic

South Korea’s three mobile carriers’ performance in the first quarter can be summarized as “comparatively good” despite the huge negative effects of the novel coronavirus.SK Telecom posted 4.45 trillion won ($3.62 billion) in sales with operating profit of 302 billion won. Sales rose 2.7 percent on-year, but operating profit fell 6.4 percent.KT’s sales rose 1 percent on-year to 5.83 trillion won, but its operating profit fell 4.7 percent to 383 billion won.LG Uplus was the only one that saw an increase in sales of 3.28 trillion won and operating profit of 219.8 billion won, up 11.9 percent and 11.5 percent on-year, respectively.By Shin Ji-hye