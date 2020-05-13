Mercedes-Benz Korea unveils concept car Vision EQS

Vision EQS (Mercedes-Benz Korea)
Mercedes-Benz Korea on Wednesday unveiled its next-generation electric vehicle Vision EQS concept car, to be launched in South Korea.
The model shows the company’s design vision for future luxury electric sedans, according to the carmaker.
Vision EQS was first introduced to the public at the 2019 Frankfurt International Motor Show in September last year.
Featuring Mercedes-Benz EQ brand’s signature LED lighting, Vision EQS’ exterior is noticeable with a light belt attached across the front radiator grille. The newly invented digital light headlamps include two holographic lens modules.
The automaker said Vision EQS’ interior was inspired by a luxury yacht, offering a modern luxury feel through integrated-type front dashboard, center console and arm rest area.
Both traditional and high-tech materials have been used for the interior, such as maple tree wood trim, artificial leather, recycled plastic material and Dinamica fiber.
Vision EQS’ electric motor and battery which have been integrated to the bottom of the body offer up to 469 horsepower and 77.5 kilogram meters of torque.
It takes about 20 minutes to charge the vehicle up to 80 percent with a 350kW charger. On a single, full charge, a vehicle can travel up to 700 kilometers.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com
