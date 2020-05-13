 Back To Top
National

Govt. targets tracing all visitors to Itaewon clubs this week for virus tests: PM

By Yonhap
Published : May 13, 2020 - 10:27       Updated : May 13, 2020 - 10:46
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun (Yonhap)

The government is working to trace all visitors to clubs and bars in Seoul's multicultural district of Itaewon within this week and have them get tests for the coronavirus, the prime minister said Wednesday.

The number of Itaewon club-related infections has surpassed 100, putting public health authorities on alert over community spread of COVID-19. The majority of the more than 5,000 club goers are still out of reach.

"The government has a goal of finding all visitors within this week for coronavirus tests," Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said at a meeting on the government's response to the virus.

Chung called for Itaewon visitors to swiftly and voluntarily take virus tests as authorities are conducting anonymous testing for those who do not want to reveal their identities.

"Except for asking if people visited Itaewon, we will ask nothing to prevent their identities from being reveled in the testing process," he said.

"Even if people test positive for the virus, we will delete detailed personal data and disclose minimal information about their routes," Chung said.

As of Tuesday at noon, 102 confirmed cases have been traced to the Itaewon cluster, with 64 reported in Seoul. (Yonhap)
