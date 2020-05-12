 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

S. Korea to open cultural center to help defectors connect with community

By Yonhap
Published : May 12, 2020 - 14:41       Updated : May 12, 2020 - 14:41
(Unification Ministry-Yonhap)
(Unification Ministry-Yonhap)

A new cultural center for promoting exchanges between North Korean defectors and the local community will open Wednesday with limited programs due to concerns over the coronavirus, the unification ministry said.

The Inter-Korean Cultural Integration Center, which was set to open in March, had been delayed amid the spread of COVID-19.

The ministry said the opening ceremony of the center, located in Seoul's Gangseo district, will be replaced by the online release of video clips of congratulatory messages from officials and celebrities on its website.

The ministry said the center will focus on online programs and a few offline programs restricted to less than eight people, in accordance with quarantine measures.

"We had prepared many (offline) programs, but it became difficult to carry them out in large numbers because of the coronavirus situation," Lee Jong-ju, director of the humanitarian cooperation bureau at the ministry, told reporters.

The center plans to gradually expand its offline programs depending on the coronavirus situation, offering programs to help defectors connect with the community, including cooking, yoga and music classes.

The center seeks to provide defectors with the opportunity to volunteer for the community with locals and to help them become productive contributors to society, the ministry said. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114