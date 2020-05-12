Song Kang-ho, Lee Byung-hun to star in plane disaster blockbuster

(From left) Song Kang-ho (Courtesy of the actor), Lee Byung-hun (BH Entertainment) and Jeon Do-yeon (Soop Entertainment)



A much-hyped aviation disaster film has confirmed its full cast lineup, featuring some of the biggest names in Korean cinema today.



Next Entertainment World, the distributor of “Emergency Declaration,” announced the full cast of actors Tuesday and said shooting is to begin this month.



The blockbuster is helmed by director Han Jae-rim of “The Show Must Go On” (2007) and “The Face Reader” (2013).



Actors Song Kang-ho of this year’s top Oscar winner “Parasite” and Lee Byung-hun will be joined by Cannes-winning actress Jeon Do-yeon. Song has been cast in the role of a detective investigating a catastrophic plane disaster, while Lee will play a father with a fear of flying trying to protect his daughter amid the chaos. Jeon, known for her lead roles in drama and romance films, will play the role of a government official in charge of managing the crisis.





(From left) Kim Nam-gil (CJes Entertainment), Im Si-wan (Plum A&C), Kim So-jin (LG Arts Center) and Park Hae-jun (PLEO ent)